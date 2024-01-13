Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) in a clash of MAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 17.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison
|Northern Illinois Rank
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|70th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|74
|203rd
|326th
|78.4
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|54th
|135th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|38.8
|92nd
|203rd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|258th
|169th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|317th
|11.5
|Assists
|11.4
|320th
|278th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.4
|151st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.