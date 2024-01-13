The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) meet a fellow A-10 team, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Braden Norris: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Miles Rubin: 6.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Des Watson: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Philip Alston: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dame Adelekun: 7.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Erik Reynolds II: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rasheer Fleming: 11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Lynn Greer III: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cameron Brown: 11.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Xzayvier Brown: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Loyola Chicago AVG Loyola Chicago Rank
112th 77.9 Points Scored 74.2 197th
47th 64.7 Points Allowed 66.7 87th
119th 38.1 Rebounds 37.2 151st
231st 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.9 328th
5th 11.4 3pt Made 8.7 76th
43rd 16.6 Assists 17.6 24th
137th 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 238th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.