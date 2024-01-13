Saturday's OVC slate includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) meeting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kooper Jacobi: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nakyel Shelton: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tiger Booker: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK Kyndall Davis: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK James Dent Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesiah West: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Ryan Myers: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Eastern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison

Eastern Illinois Rank Eastern Illinois AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank 289th 69.9 Points Scored 71.9 258th 51st 64.9 Points Allowed 67.1 94th 137th 37.6 Rebounds 45 4th 81st 10.5 Off. Rebounds 12.1 22nd 338th 5.2 3pt Made 6.3 287th 128th 14.3 Assists 13.2 208th 110th 11 Turnovers 12.6 253rd

