Bradley vs. UIC January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) play a fellow MVC team, the UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Bradley vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 11.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Duke Deen: 11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Christian Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaden Brownell: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
Bradley vs. UIC Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Bradley AVG
|Bradley Rank
|237th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|71.8
|260th
|20th
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|126th
|159th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|35.7
|229th
|293rd
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|59th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.2
|117th
|65th
|15.8
|Assists
|12.4
|260th
|253rd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.2
|219th
