Friday's MVC schedule includes the UIC Flames (7-4) versus the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8), at 8:00 PM ET.

UIC vs. Northern Iowa Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jaida McCloud: 7.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Danyel Middleton: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Makiyah Williams: 13 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

