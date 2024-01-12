DePaul vs. Villanova January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Big East slate includes the Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East), at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
DePaul vs. Villanova Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games
- December 30 at home vs Chicago State
- January 2 at UConn
- January 6 at Georgetown
- January 9 at home vs Creighton
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- K.T. Raimey: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Villanova Players to Watch
- Eric Dixon: 14.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Burton: 9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Longino: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DePaul vs. Villanova Stat Comparison
|Villanova Rank
|Villanova AVG
|DePaul AVG
|DePaul Rank
|216th
|73.6
|Points Scored
|66.6
|331st
|30th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|77.0
|306th
|98th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|31.1
|351st
|177th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.3
|360th
|43rd
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|244th
|298th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.4
|187th
|42nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|13.6
|311th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.