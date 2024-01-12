The Chicago Bulls (14-19) match up with the Golden State Warriors (15-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-BA.

Bulls vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, NBCS-BA

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Coby White posts 17.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams averages 10.3 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Drummond posts 6.8 points, 7.6 boards and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 53.0% from the field.

Alex Caruso averages 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry provides 27.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Warriors.

On a per-game basis, Klay Thompson gets the Warriors 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Warriors are receiving 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game from Chris Paul this year.

The Warriors are receiving 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Dario Saric this season.

The Warriors are receiving 5.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kevon Looney this year.

Bulls vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Bulls Warriors 110.0 Points Avg. 116.6 112.6 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 45.4% Field Goal % 45.9% 36.1% Three Point % 36.7%

