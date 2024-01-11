Thursday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5), at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ava Stoller: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofie Lowis: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.