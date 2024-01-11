The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) meet the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 13.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Terrance Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jack Mielke: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiyron Powell: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank 246th 72.2 Points Scored 64.9 342nd 138th 69.5 Points Allowed 70.5 169th 250th 34.9 Rebounds 38.0 120th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 229th 213th 7.2 3pt Made 6.8 246th 303rd 11.7 Assists 12.8 231st 22nd 9.3 Turnovers 12.9 276th

