The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Information

Illinois Players to Watch

Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Genesis Bryant: 15.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Adalia McKenzie: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Makira Cook: 12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Camille Hobby: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Nebraska Players to Watch

Alexis Markowski: 17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Darian White: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Natalie Potts: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Callin Hake: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

