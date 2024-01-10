Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) against the UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UIC vs. Northern Iowa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UIC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.3 BLK Christian Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ethan Pickett: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaden Brownell: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 15.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Tytan Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Bowen Born: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Jacob Hutson: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Campbell: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank 113th 77.8 Points Scored 72.8 235th 254th 73.8 Points Allowed 62.9 23rd 257th 34.7 Rebounds 37.1 162nd 329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 289th 67th 8.9 3pt Made 9.1 61st 119th 14.5 Assists 15.8 70th 91st 10.7 Turnovers 12.6 253rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.