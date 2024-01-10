The Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC) face the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Clarence Rupert: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Troy D'Amico: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Trent Brown: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jovan Stulic: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaxon Edwards: 8.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Darius DeAveiro: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ola Ajiboye: 5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Southern Illinois AVG Southern Illinois Rank
249th 68.9 Points Scored 65.7 321st
279th 73.6 Points Allowed 61.4 12th
238th 33.9 Rebounds 31.5 331st
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th
136th 13.6 Assists 13.9 109th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

