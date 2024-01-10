Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Illinois State Redbirds (7-3) playing the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Kate Bullman: 6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Maya Wong: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caroline Waite: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abbie Aalsma: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.