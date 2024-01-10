The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Northwestern Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Boo Buie: 18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Berry: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northwestern vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank 143rd 76.4 Points Scored 72.8 235th 182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 63.1 25th 299th 33.6 Rebounds 31.7 346th 141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 289th 121st 8.2 3pt Made 7.6 170th 306th 11.6 Assists 16.5 44th 86th 10.6 Turnovers 8.1 2nd

