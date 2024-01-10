The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Information

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Brooks Barnhizer: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Boo Buie: 18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northwestern vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank
143rd 76.4 Points Scored 72.8 235th
182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 63.1 25th
299th 33.6 Rebounds 31.7 346th
141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 289th
121st 8.2 3pt Made 7.6 170th
306th 11.6 Assists 16.5 44th
86th 10.6 Turnovers 8.1 2nd

