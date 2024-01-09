Sangamon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Sangamon County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tri-City High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 8
- Location: Buffalo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanphier High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 9
- Location: Rochester, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Springfield High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 9
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 9
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
