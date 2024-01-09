Tuesday's game that pits the Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC) versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at University Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of Western Michigan. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 76, Northern Illinois 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-2.1)

Western Michigan (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Western Michigan is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Northern Illinois' 5-6-0 ATS record. The Broncos have hit the over in eight games, while Huskies games have gone over six times. In the last 10 games, Western Michigan is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Northern Illinois has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies' -16 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.9 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 78.0 per outing (326th in college basketball).

Northern Illinois loses the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game, 178th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.1.

Northern Illinois hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Northern Illinois has committed 2.0 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (264th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (294th in college basketball).

