Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Western Michigan Broncos (2-9, 0-0 MAC) versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 17.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Seth Hubbard: 15.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Owen Lobsinger: 9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Titus Wright: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jefferson Monegro: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison
|Western Michigan Rank
|Western Michigan AVG
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Illinois Rank
|330th
|66.4
|Points Scored
|80.5
|65th
|282nd
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|297th
|154th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|37.9
|121st
|52nd
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|212th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|311th
|11.5
|Assists
|11.5
|311th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|12.2
|219th
