The NHL has four games on its Monday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Bruins

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 Rantanen's stats: 20 goals in 40 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +110 to score

Bruins vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 Pastrnak's stats: 24 goals in 38 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Bruins

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 MacKinnon's stats: 22 goals in 40 games

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +125 to score

Rangers vs. Canucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 Panarin's stats: 25 goals in 38 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score

Penguins vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 Guentzel's stats: 18 goals in 38 games

Chris Kreider (Rangers) +145 to score

Rangers vs. Canucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 Kreider's stats: 20 goals in 38 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +150 to score

Penguins vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 Crosby's stats: 22 goals in 38 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +160 to score

Avalanche vs. Bruins

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 Nichushkin's stats: 20 goals in 38 games

Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +160 to score

Wild vs. Stars

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 Eriksson Ek's stats: 15 goals in 38 games

Travis Konecny (Flyers) +165 to score

Flyers vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 Konecny's stats: 21 goals in 39 games

