Tuesday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) and Richmond Spiders (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Joseph J. Gentile Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Loyola Chicago securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 70, Richmond 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-1.4)

Loyola Chicago (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Loyola Chicago has gone 5-8-0 against the spread, while Richmond's ATS record this season is 9-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Ramblers are 4-9-0 and the Spiders are 7-7-0. Over the past 10 games, Loyola Chicago is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Richmond has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers average 74.5 points per game (189th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (91st in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Loyola Chicago averages 36.5 rebounds per game (178th in college basketball) while conceding 33.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Loyola Chicago hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (7.3).

The Ramblers' 96 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 160th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 93rd in college basketball.

Loyola Chicago and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Ramblers commit 12.7 per game (275th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (192nd in college basketball play).

