Tuesday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-2 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-64, heavily favoring Creighton to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

The matchup has no set line.

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, DePaul 64

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-15.5)

Creighton (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

DePaul's record against the spread this season is 5-8-0, and Creighton's is 8-7-0. The Blue Demons have gone over the point total in five games, while Bluejays games have gone over six times. DePaul is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests, while Creighton has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 9.6 points per game (scoring 66 points per game to rank 336th in college basketball while allowing 75.6 per contest to rank 282nd in college basketball) and have a -134 scoring differential overall.

DePaul is 355th in the nation at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 fewer than the 36 its opponents average.

DePaul connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from deep (188th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game while shooting 35.8%.

The Blue Demons rank 313th in college basketball by averaging 87.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 345th in college basketball, allowing 100.3 points per 100 possessions.

DePaul has come up short in the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (264th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (294th in college basketball).

