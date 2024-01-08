Tazewell County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Tazewell County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Peoria High School at United Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: East Moline, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.