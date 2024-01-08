Stephenson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Stephenson County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orangeville High School at Lena-Winslow High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Lena, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Warren High School - Warren
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Warren, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Aquin Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Freeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.