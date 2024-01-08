Randolph County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Randolph County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perryville High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 7
- Location: Chester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.