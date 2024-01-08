Piatt County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Piatt County, Illinois today, we've got the information below.
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeLand-Weldon High School at Calvary Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: East Central Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
