Ogle County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Ogle County, Illinois today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forreston High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Lanark, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Polo High School at West Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Savanna, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
