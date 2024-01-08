McLean County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeLand-Weldon High School at Calvary Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: East Central Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
