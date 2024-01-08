Marshall County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Marshall County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earlville High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Varna, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.