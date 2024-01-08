Jackson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Jackson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elverado High School at Egyptian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Tamms, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
