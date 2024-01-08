Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Schurz High School at Julian High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 8

4:30 PM CT on January 8 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waldorf High School at Wolcott College Preparatory High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 8

5:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Lakeshore

Lakeshore How to Stream: Watch Here

Intrinsic Charter at Christian Heritage Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8

6:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Northfield, IL

Northfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ida Crown Jewish Academy at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School