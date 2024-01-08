Cook County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schurz High School at Julian High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldorf High School at Wolcott College Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Lakeshore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Intrinsic Charter at Christian Heritage Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Northfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ida Crown Jewish Academy at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Prep
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.