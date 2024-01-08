The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

White tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 104-91 win against the Hornets.

Below, we look at White's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.9 19.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 6.1 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.2 PRA -- 27.2 31 PR -- 22.3 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.9 1.9



Coby White Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.4 per contest.

White is averaging 7.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Hornets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 101.0 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 16th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Hornets are 25th in the NBA, conceding 120.1 points per game.

The Hornets concede 44.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the league.

The Hornets concede 28.0 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 13.6 makes per contest.

Coby White vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2024 40 22 10 6 3 0 0 12/6/2023 38 19 9 5 3 0 0

