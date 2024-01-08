Carroll County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Carroll County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forreston High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Lanark, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Polo High School at West Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Savanna, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
