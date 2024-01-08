Monday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Charlotte Hornets (8-25) and the Chicago Bulls (16-21) at Spectrum Center features the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic as a player to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CHI

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls knocked off the Hornets, 104-91, on Friday. Coby White scored a team-high 22 points for the Bulls, and chipped in 10 rebounds and six assists. Miles Bridges had 28 points, plus five rebounds and two assists, for the Hornets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 22 10 6 0 0 3 DeMar DeRozan 17 1 6 3 0 0 Zach LaVine 15 5 4 0 0 1

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan's averages for the season are 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

Vucevic's averages on the season are 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

White gets the Bulls 17.9 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls receive 7.3 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.6 boards and 0.5 assists.

The Bulls get 20.7 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 21.5 4.1 5.6 1.5 0.4 0.7 Coby White 19.7 6.1 5.2 0.2 0.3 1.9 Andre Drummond 10.6 13.6 0.5 1.8 1.3 0.0 Alex Caruso 10.4 3.7 2.7 1.2 0.7 1.5 Ayo Dosunmu 10.7 3.8 2.0 0.9 0.8 1.1

