Player prop bet odds for DeMar DeRozan, Terry Rozier and others are available when the Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -159) 5.5 (Over: +126)
  • DeRozan has put up 22.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.7 points more than Monday's points prop total.
  • He has collected 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
  • DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -139)
  • The 18.5-point prop total for Coby White on Monday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average, which is 17.9.
  • He has collected 4.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).
  • White has dished out 4.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Monday's over/under.
  • White's 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 6.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 23.7 points Rozier scores per game are 0.8 less than his prop total on Monday.
  • He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).
  • Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (6.5).
  • Rozier has knocked down 2.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -111)
  • The 23.5-point total set for Miles Bridges on Monday is 3.1 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has collected seven rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).
  • Bridges has averaged three assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).
  • Bridges has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

