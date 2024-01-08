The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) will host the Chicago Bulls (16-21) after losing four home games in a row.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

This season, the Bulls have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.

Chicago is 6-1 when it shoots better than 49.8% from the field.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.

The 109.1 points per game the Bulls score are 11.0 fewer points than the Hornets give up (120.1).

When Chicago totals more than 120.1 points, it is 5-1.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are scoring 109.4 points per game this year at home, which is 0.6 more points than they're averaging away from home (108.8).

Chicago allows 107.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 116.6 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Bulls have played worse when playing at home this season, draining 11.4 treys per game with a 34.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 per game and a 37.0% percentage on the road.

