The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (16-21) heading into their game against the Charlotte Hornets (8-25) currently features four players on it. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 from Spectrum Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

On Friday when these teams last met, the Bulls bested the Hornets 104-91. In the Bulls' win, Coby White put up 22 points (and added 10 rebounds and six assists), while Miles Bridges scored 28 in the losing effort for the Hornets.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1.0 Alex Caruso PG Out Cervical 10.0 3.5 2.5 Patrick Williams PF Out Ankle 10.0 4.0 1.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Gordon Hayward: Out (Calf), Mark Williams: Out (Back), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.