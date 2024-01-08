The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -6.5 216.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 24 times.

Chicago has an average point total of 220.6 in its outings this year, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls' ATS record is 18-19-0 this season.

Chicago has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Bulls have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Bulls vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 24 64.9% 109.1 218.6 111.5 231.6 221.7 Hornets 24 72.7% 109.5 218.6 120.1 231.6 228.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

The Bulls have gone over the total once in their past 10 contests.

In home games, Chicago has a better record against the spread (11-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-9-0).

The 109.1 points per game the Bulls average are 11 fewer points than the Hornets allow (120.1).

Chicago has a 6-0 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 120.1 points.

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Bulls and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 18-19 3-0 18-19 Hornets 14-19 9-12 17-16

Bulls vs. Hornets Point Insights

Bulls Hornets 109.1 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 6-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-8 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-10 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 120.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 9-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 10-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

