The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Bulls vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 114 - Hornets 111

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 6.5)

Hornets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-3.9)

Bulls (-3.9) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.1

The Bulls have covered more often than the Hornets this year, recording an ATS record of 18-19-0, compared to the 14-19-0 record of the Hornets.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 9-12 ATS record Charlotte racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Charlotte and its opponents do it more often (51.5% of the time) than Chicago and its opponents (48.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 8-6, a better tally than the Hornets have recorded (7-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

While the Bulls rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 109.1 (third-worst), they rank sixth in the league with 111.5 points given up per contest.

Chicago is 21st in the NBA with 43.2 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 23rd with 44.6 rebounds allowed per game.

When it comes to assists, the Bulls are delivering just 23.5 dimes per game (second-worst in league).

Chicago is forcing 13.9 turnovers per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 11.7 turnovers per game (third-best).

With 11.6 threes per game, the Bulls are 25th in the NBA. They have a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 21st in the league.

