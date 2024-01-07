Tyson Bagent did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Bagent's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Tyson Bagent and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Bagent has thrown for 859 yards (171.8 per game) and three touchdowns, with six picks. He has connected on 65.7% of his passes (94-for-143), and has 23 carries for 109 yards two touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Bagent's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tyson Bagent Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Bagent 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 94 143 65.7% 859 3 6 6.0 23 109 2

Bagent Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 6 Vikings 10 14 83 0 1 2 4 1 Week 7 Raiders 21 29 162 1 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @Chargers 25 37 232 0 2 4 -1 1 Week 9 @Saints 18 30 220 2 3 8 70 0 Week 10 Panthers 20 33 162 0 0 6 12 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.