Will Tyson Bagent Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyson Bagent did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Bagent's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Tyson Bagent and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Bagent has thrown for 859 yards (171.8 per game) and three touchdowns, with six picks. He has connected on 65.7% of his passes (94-for-143), and has 23 carries for 109 yards two touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Bagent's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyson Bagent Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- Click Here for Zack Moss
- Click Here for Robert Woods
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
- Click Here for Ko Kieft
Bears vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Bagent 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|94
|143
|65.7%
|859
|3
|6
|6.0
|23
|109
|2
Bagent Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 6
|Vikings
|10
|14
|83
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Week 7
|Raiders
|21
|29
|162
|1
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|25
|37
|232
|0
|2
|4
|-1
|1
|Week 9
|@Saints
|18
|30
|220
|2
|3
|8
|70
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|20
|33
|162
|0
|0
|6
|12
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.