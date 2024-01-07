When the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Tyler Scott find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Bears vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Scott has posted a 156-yard year thus far (13 yards receiving per game), hauling in 16 passes on 30 targets.

Having played 12 games this season, Scott has not tallied a TD reception.

Tyler Scott Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0 Week 7 Raiders 3 2 19 0 Week 8 @Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 15 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 1 4 0 Week 14 Lions 1 1 11 0 Week 15 @Browns 4 3 49 0 Week 17 Falcons 5 2 15 0

