Today's Serie A schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between AC Milan and Empoli FC.

You will find info on live coverage of today's Serie A action right here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Empoli FC vs AC Milan

AC Milan travels to face Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AC Milan (-165)

AC Milan (-165) Underdog: Empoli FC (+400)

Empoli FC (+400) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Torino FC vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli journeys to play Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SSC Napoli (+155)

SSC Napoli (+155) Underdog: Torino FC (+180)

Torino FC (+180) Draw: (+210)

(+210) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Udinese vs Lazio

Lazio is on the road to take on Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Lazio (+135)

Lazio (+135) Underdog: Udinese (+205)

Udinese (+205) Draw: (+210)

(+210) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Salernitana vs Juventus

Juventus travels to play Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Juventus (-275)

Juventus (-275) Underdog: Salernitana (+700)

Salernitana (+700) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AS Roma vs Atalanta

Atalanta is on the road to play AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AS Roma (+130)

AS Roma (+130) Underdog: Atalanta (+220)

Atalanta (+220) Draw: (+210)

(+210) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.