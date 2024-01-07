The Chicago Blackhawks, with Ryan Donato, will be in action Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Looking to wager on Donato's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Donato vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donato Season Stats Insights

Donato has averaged 13:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

In six of 37 games this season, Donato has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Donato has registered a point in a game 11 times this season over 37 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Donato has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 37 games played.

The implied probability that Donato hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Donato having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Donato Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 37 Games 3 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.