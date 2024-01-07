When the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Johnson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bears vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Johnson has run for 332 yards on 76 carries (23.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Johnson also has 34 catches this season for 209 yards (14.9 ypg).

Johnson has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 14).

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 21 0 3 10 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 6 0 1 9 0 Week 10 Panthers 5 18 0 4 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 30 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 10 35 0 5 40 0 Week 14 Lions 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 5 36 0 4 24 0 Week 16 Cardinals 9 37 0 3 16 0 Week 17 Falcons 7 21 1 3 38 0

Rep Roschon Johnson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.