When Robert Tonyan takes the field for the Chicago Bears in their Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan has caught 11 passes on 16 targets for 112 yards, averaging 10.2 yards per game.

Having played 10 games this season, Tonyan has not had a TD reception.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Cardinals 1 1 14 0 Week 17 Falcons 4 3 40 0

