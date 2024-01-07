Can we count on Philipp Kurashev finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in seven of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Kurashev has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

Kurashev's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Devils 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-2 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:15 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

