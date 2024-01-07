The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has a point total of 134.5.

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -2.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern has played seven games this season that have gone over 134.5 combined points scored.

Northwestern's games this year have had a 138.0-point total on average, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northwestern is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan State (8-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 23% more often than Northwestern (5-8-0) this season.

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 9 69.2% 78.3 150.7 64.3 129.9 142.8 Northwestern 7 53.8% 72.4 150.7 65.6 129.9 135.8

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

The Wildcats' 72.4 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 64.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.

Northwestern is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 8-5-0 7-4 7-6-0 Northwestern 5-8-0 1-2 6-7-0

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Northwestern 12-2 Home Record 13-5 4-7 Away Record 7-4 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

