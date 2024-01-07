Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 7
The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on BTN.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Northwestern matchup.
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-2.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-3.5)
|134.5
|-154
|+128
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Northwestern is 5-7-1 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Michigan State has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Spartans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +14000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 18th-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the start to +14000.
- The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +14000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
