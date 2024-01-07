The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Northwestern matchup.

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-2.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-3.5) 134.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Northwestern is 5-7-1 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Michigan State has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +14000

+14000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 18th-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the start to +14000.

The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +14000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

