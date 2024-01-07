The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning run when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 46% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Northwestern has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 166th.

The Wildcats put up 8.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Spartans give up (64.3).

Northwestern has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).

Northwestern sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule