The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning run when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 46% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Northwestern has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 166th.
  • The Wildcats put up 8.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Spartans give up (64.3).
  • Northwestern has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).
  • Northwestern sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona State W 65-46 Footprint Center
12/29/2023 Jackson State W 74-63 Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/2/2024 @ Illinois L 96-66 State Farm Center
1/7/2024 Michigan State - Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/10/2024 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
1/13/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

