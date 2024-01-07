How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning run when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 46% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Northwestern has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 166th.
- The Wildcats put up 8.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Spartans give up (64.3).
- Northwestern has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).
- Northwestern sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (34.1%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|W 65-46
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|W 74-63
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Illinois
|L 96-66
|State Farm Center
|1/7/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
