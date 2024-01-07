Sunday's contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on January 7. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 win for Michigan State.

There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 74, Northwestern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-7.0)

Michigan State (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Northwestern is 5-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Michigan State's 8-5-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 6-7-0 and the Spartans are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 games, Northwestern is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Michigan State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (scoring 72.4 points per game to rank 248th in college basketball while giving up 65.6 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball) and have a +88 scoring differential overall.

Northwestern grabs 31.5 rebounds per game (348th in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Northwestern connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (62nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats average 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (93rd in college basketball), and allow 90 points per 100 possessions (174th in college basketball).

Northwestern wins the turnover battle by 5.2 per game, committing 8.5 (seventh in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

