A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, victors in four in a row.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 36.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.

Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 143rd.

The 79.2 points per game the Tigers average are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (61.6).

Memphis has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

SMU is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 183rd.

The Mustangs score just 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (72.7).

When SMU allows fewer than 79.2 points, it is 10-4.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Memphis has played better when playing at home this year, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 78.2 per game on the road.

Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this season, ceding 71.3 points per game, compared to 73.0 when playing on the road.

At home, Memphis is averaging 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.0) than in away games (6.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.0%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.

At home, the Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.1).

At home, SMU sunk 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.0). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum 12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum 1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum 1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum 1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule