Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Lewis' stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Lewis has been targeted five times, with season stats of 29 yards on four receptions (7.3 per catch) and one TD.

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Bears have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs D.J. Moore (LP/ankle): 92 Rec; 1300 Rec Yds; 8 Rec TDs Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 18 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Lewis 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 29 29 1 7.3

Lewis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 8 0 Week 7 Raiders 1 1 16 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Lions 1 1 4 0 Week 16 Cardinals 1 1 1 1

